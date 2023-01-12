Remains of Las Vegas man found, identified after 22 years

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The remains of a Las Vegas man found off the coast of Maine in 2000 have been identified, according to the Maine Chief Medical Examiner’s office.

Officials said Philip Kahn was 84 years old when he left Vegas for New York City in July 2000. It is not known how or why he ended up off the coast of Maine near the Grand Manan Banks.

The partially skeletonized remains were located on July 24, 2000, in the Atlantic Ocean, 27 miles off shore, the agency said in a news release.

When his remains were found 22 years ago, an autopsy was performed but identifying Kahn was not successful despite fingerprints being submitted to the FBI, officials said.

A DNA sample was also submitted and later analyzed in 2019. In March 2022, the release says the FBI’s Deceased Persons Identification Services Division used updated technology to match fingerprints and dental records to Kahn, who had been reported missing in Las Vegas in 2000.

His next of kin was then notified of the match, the release said.

