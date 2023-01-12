Red Rock Search and Rescue looking for additional volunteers in Las Vegas Valley

A Red Rock Search and Rescue jacket is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A Red Rock Search and Rescue jacket is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Kimberly Nolan
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:58 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Red Rock Search and Rescue (RRSAR) is holding a recruitment drive as it looks to add more volunteers to its team.

The rescue group, which is comprised of all volunteers, answer the call when Las Vegas police and other agencies need manpower to search for lost hikers or other missing individuals.

Volunteers with the group also assist with locating elderly residents who have wandered from their homes and cold cases involving missing people.   

Red Rock Search and Rescue says it is one of the largest non-profit search teams in the country.

RRSAR Captain Cloyd Cabral says the group needs volunteers of all kinds and says those interested in participating do not need experience, just the willingness to commit to the their time.       

Once an application is submitted, volunteers will undergo a background check and then begin in-house training.

Training for the group includes medical aid, navigation, maps and compassing, working with K-9′s and drones. 

RRSAR says they currently have about 160 volunteers and they are looking to increase that number to 200. 

Applications will be accepted until Jan. 21. For more information, visit https://www.redrocksar.org.

