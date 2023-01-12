Police arrest former Clark County fire battalion chief for elderly exploitation

Steven Broadwell
Steven Broadwell(Henderson Police Department)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:47 PM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The former battalion chief for the Clark County Fire Department has been arrested by Henderson police and faces charges of exploiting an older or vulnerable person and theft from an elderly vulnerable person on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Steven Broadwell, 52, was taken into custody and booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

Broadwell is a former battalion chief with Clark County Fire Department.

TransparentNevada shows his employment through 2021 but it is unclear if he still currently works for the county.

FOX5 has reached out to Clark County for more information as of Thursday afternoon.

