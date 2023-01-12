One dead after car crash in garage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 9:16 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus fixed object collision.

According to police, evidence and video at the scene indicate a 2013 Mercedes Benz GLK was traveling west in the garage when the vehicle hit traffic-control barriers.

The driver, age 63, who is believed to have experienced a medical episode, was taken to Desert Springs Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The cause and manner of the driver’s death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office. The investigation is ongoing.

