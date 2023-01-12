LVMPD: 16-year-old McDonald’s employee shot toward crowd on Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 16-year-old is facing felony charges after Las Vegas police said he fired a 9MM handgun in the direction of a crowd on the Fremont Street Experience.

Na’Quintin Norsworthy was an employee at McDonald’s on Fremont Street. Witnesses said he fired at least four shots as he ran up 3rd street after an altercation with customers at the restaurant the evening of Dec. 29.

A customer inside McDonald’s said she was ignored by a worker when she asked for a receipt. According to an arrest report, she told police that she requested to speak with a manager and the employee, who police identified as Norsworthy, flipped her off.

Family members of the woman got into a verbal altercation with Norsworthy. The police report said they followed him out of the McDonald’s when his shift ended and tried to stop him. The 16-year-old told police two of the men punched him in the back of the head.

According to the arrest report the woman, “saw the male employee produce a handgun from his backpack and shot several rounds, striking her in the leg.”

“There was a big pool of blood,” witness Brandon Wagner told FOX5. “I was scared she wasn’t going to make it.”

Wagner was standing inside a nearby store on Fremont Street when he saw the shooting.

“He was running down the road and shooting behind him with his right hand,” Wagner recalled.

A bystander with his family near the 3rd Street stage was watching a band when he was grazed in the leg by another stray bullet, according to police.

“[the victim] heard approximately four apparent gunshots and immediately felt his right leg go numb and then a sharp pain,” the report said.

Overnight police tracked the teen down and took him into custody at his residence the next morning.

McDonald’s told FOX5 it took immediate action.

“We are shocked and appalled by the behavior of one of our former crew members. This kind of behavior goes against the values we have as a company and is not tolerated,” McDonald’s USA said in a statement. “This individual is no longer employed in our restaurant. We care deeply about our crew, customers, and communities, and our thoughts continue to be with those impacted by this senseless act of violence.”

Both victims were sent to the hospital, but police said they did not suffer serious injuries.

The 16-year-old is facing charges including six counts of assault with a deadly weapon and minor in possession of a firearm.

Norsworthy was booked in juvenile hall following his arrest.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.