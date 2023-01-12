KC Zoo mourns loss of polar bear Berlin

Berlin, a 33-year-old polar bear at the Kansas City Zoo, has died.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:24 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The oldest polar bear in human care in the United States has died, the Kansas City Zoo announced Thursday.

Berlin, a 33-year-old polar bear that resided at the KC Zoo, had been experiencing hypertension and renal failure, the Zoo said.

“Treatment options had been exhausted so the difficult decision to euthanize her was made yesterday morning,” the Kansas City Zoo said in a statement. “Berlin will be dearly missed by her Zoo family, including staff, volunteers and guests.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

