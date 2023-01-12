Henderson police investigate shooting after suspects forced entry into residence

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:56 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting early Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 3 a.m. in the area of the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court.

Police said that the preliminary investigation indicates that two Black males “made forced entry into the victim’s residence.” The victim, according to police, confronted in the suspects, which resulted into an exchange of gunfire.

Authorities say the suspects fled the scene prior to police arriving.

According to police, the victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said that investigators believe this to be a “targeted incident.”

Authorities say it remains an active investigation and no further details will be provided at this time.

