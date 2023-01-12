Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”

Salad and Go, which is already located throughout Arizona and other states, describes itself as a “one-stop-shop for food at any time of day, providing a variety of healthy meals including salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and soup as well as refreshing beverages including hand-crafted lemonades, teas and cold brew coffees.”

The chain’s first Las Vegas location is set to open on Jan. 16 at 1135 E. Craig Road.

“At Salad and Go expansion means more opportunities to share our mission with the world and provide nutritious and craveable options to more people. The new store opening in Las Vegas is special because it’s our first location on the west coast, as much of our expansion until now has focused heavily on the south and southwest with more than 80 locations across Arizona, Texas and Oklahoma,” said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. “Las Vegas locals and visitors alike can expect high-quality food, optimized drive-thru experiences, and exemplary guest service.”

For more information, visit: https://www.saladandgo.com

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.