Calling all Marvel fans: This Phoenix Airbnb is for you

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you’ve ever wanted to sleep in a Marvel-themed room for a night, here’s your chance.

A new Airbnb in the Valley is priming itself to be the go-to spot for out-of-town visitors looking for an MCU experience, especially ahead of major events coming like the Super Bowl and the WM Phoenix Open.

Called the “Phoenix Hero House,” it’s located near 7th Street and Indian School. The three-bed, two-bath short-term rental is decked out in the Marvel Universe, from the comic books to movies. Each room has it’s own theme from Iron Man, Spider-Man and Captain America. Plus, there’s a game garage with a pool table, Avengers poker table and a Hulk-themed video game room in the main house.

Owner Kyle Rausch said the idea for this project started over three years ago. He’d been slowly collecting items for the property. “I’ve been sourcing this stuff for years, and we finally found this house and it worked out perfect,” Rausch said. “We’re so excited to bring it to the Valley.”

It’s been available to book for the last month and Rausch says the response has already been pretty good. He says this comes at a time when Airbnb owners have to be competitive to get booked.

“A lot of these Airbnbs are wonderful, but they’re all themed the same, decorated the same,” he said. “We’ve been noticing that there’s a niche for these types of theme properties with experiences.”

Rausch believes more of these themed properties will pop up in listings. He’s already had several bookings and hopes this become a hot spot for those visiting the Valley. For more info, check oiut PhoenixHeroHouse.com

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.