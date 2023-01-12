970 employees to be laid off at central Las Vegas Valley hospital

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Desert Springs Hospital will have 970 fewer employees come March. The big hit comes after the medical center announced Wednesday it would lay off hundreds of employees.

“I know a lot of us are mad because we had been asking if the hospital was going to be closing they kept saying no not to believe any of the rumors and yesterday they sent out this email,” said an anonymous employee.

The unidentified employee works at Desert Springs currently and received the heartbreaking news.

“I had been at work and received an email, everybody was kind of checking their phones and everyone started crying it was a very weird day.”

Desert Springs Hospital informed staff of changes in operations. The plan would be to lay off 970 employees.

Something this woman says was hinted at over the last few weeks.

“There were different rumors and then people had said that inspectors were coming that was an indication last week there was a huge shortage of medications and people were kind of just like ok is this true?”

It turns out the rumors were true.

The hospital says because of renovation plans and high costs, it would not only lay off employees but also stop all inpatient operations.

They say existing patients will continue to receive care before being discharged.

But as for employees, the hardest part is finding out what will happen next.

“A lot of people are saying that we can transfer to other hospitals but how are you going to fit in all of these employees at other hospitals and only people that get to stay are in the ER,” she added.

This woman and her peers say they will apply to other hospitals in the area but are concerned about the quick realization of finding a job in time.

