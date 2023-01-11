Universal to open year-round horror experience in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The creators of Universal’s iconic Halloween Horror Nights attraction have announced a new, year-around horror experience in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the “concept will bring to life Universal’s vast library of classic horror films and today’s most terrifying tales.”

Universal says the horror experience will be the anchor tenant in a new 20-acre expansion of Las Vegas’ AREA15. Developers say the attraction will occupy a 110,000 square-foot space.

Creators say the attraction will feature a variety of “unique, immersive, fantastic horror-centric experiences” along with daytime food and beverage spaces that will turn into “haunting bars and eateries by night.”

The attraction will mark the first time Universal has created a permanent horror experience beyond its theme parks, the release notes.

“Universal is known for our ability to deliver original, highly-themed and terrifying horror entertainment experiences for millions of fans every year,” said Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Parks & Resorts. “We are excited to give our global fanbase yet another way to get scared and have fun with fear in the heart of Las Vegas, the perfect place for this type of unique concept.”

According to the release, the permanent experience “will deliver on the thrills and frights its horror fans have come to love and excite anyone looking for a new level of experiential entertainment.”

Universal says “the space will also feature a continuously updated experience, must see seasonal events and one-of-a-kind merchandise.”

The company says that “as plans take shape,” further details and an opening date will be announced.

