Raiders’ Derek Carr to speak at Las Vegas church this weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will speak at a Las Vegas church this weekend.

In a news release, Church LV said Carr would be “speaking publicly for the first time since his leave of absence” from the team.

The Raiders on Dec. 28 announced that Carr would be benched for the remainder of the team’s season. The team opted to start Jarrett Stidham for its final two weeks, and said Carr would be inactive.

Prior to being benched, Carr had only missed three games in nine years, all because of injury, AP reported.

According to Church LV, Carr will speak three times over the weekend: Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

“ChurchLV is proud and excited to host Carr as he speaks publicly for the first time since stepping away,” the group said in the release. “This is a free event and open to any and all who would like to attend.”

ChurchLV’s Green Valley location is at 3760 E. Sunset Road.

Visit ChurchLV.com for more information.

