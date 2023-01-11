Nellis AFB staff sergeant charged with child pornography possession

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A staff sergeant stationed at Nellis Air Force Base has been accused of possession of child pornography following his arrest Jan. 5, according to authorities.

Sgt. Daniel Jessee, 35, is charged with 24 counts of possession and is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $80,000 bail as of Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported officers being dispatched to Nellis Air Force Base on Jan. 5 in reference to a member of the military in custody for a warrant.

A special agent with the Air Force told police Jessee was in custody and they were able to learn of his warrant out of North Las Vegas, according to an arrest report.

Police learned in January that Jessee allegedly uploaded 22 files of child sexual abuse material, according to the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations.

The IP address was traced to Jesse’s housing at the Air Force Base. In an interview, Jessee said he had viewed and distributed about 1,000 images and videos to others online since being stationed in Japan four years prior, the arrest report said.

His next court appearance is March 22.

