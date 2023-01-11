Lombardo selects new Nevada Gaming Control Board head

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - New Nevada governor Joe Lombardo has nominated Kirk Hendrick as the state’s new chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

“I’m delighted to announce that I’ve selected Kirk Hendrick as a member of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and designated him as the board’s next chair,” said Lombardo. “With his sharp business acumen, outstanding legal background, and passion for Nevada gaming, I know that Kirk will excel in this critical leadership role.”

Hendrick started his career in private practice in 1991 before working under then State Attorney General Frankie Sue Del Papa in the Gaming Division. There, he provided legal counseling to the Nevada Gaming Control Board and Nevada Gaming Commission.

He then served as the Senior Deputy Attorney General for the Division’s Las Vegas office before becoming Chief Deputy for the statewide Gaming Division.

The state’s previous chair, J. Brin Gibson, resigned in November to pursue a different career opportunity.

