Las Vegas student who suffered cardiac arrest honored by hospital with organ donor walk

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas student who died unexpectedly at school was honored by a local hospital for being an organ donor.

Jordan Brister, a student at Amplus Academy in Las Vegas, died “suddenly and unexpectedly suffered cardiac arrest while at school with no explanation as to why,” according to a GoFundMe.

In a statement, Amplus Academy said Brister experienced cardiac arrest while at school on Jan. 3. The school says staff “provided Jordan with emergency medical attention until paramedics arrived and transported him to Southern Hills Hospital.”

“Despite the efforts of first responders and the medical team at the hospital, Jordan passed away this past Sunday,” Amplus said in the statement.

Southern Hills Hospital said it was their honor to care for Brister. The hospital said Brister was an organ donor, and care providers lined the hospital hallways as Brister was transferred to an operating room for organ donation.

Britser’s father thanked Southern Hills Hospital staff for their treatment.

“You’re all family,” his father said. “Every one of you.”

Brister’s family said their goodbyes as he went into surgery.

Savanna Brister, Jordan’s mother, provided FOX5 with the below statement:

Jordan was a selfless, respectful, Southern gentleman who was kind to everyone. He was witty and charming. He wanted to join the military to become a para rescue jumper to save others. In the end, he saved others through donation of organs, so his dream was somewhat fulfilled. He was a wise, older brother who cared deeply for his brother and sister. Jordan was truly everything you could ask for and more. He had a heart of gold.

The GoFundMe says Brister had planned on joining the military after graduating.

“Words cannot express what the Brister family is going through and there will never be enough answers as to why this has happened. He was an amazing kid who loved life to the fullest,” the GoFundMe says.

