Las Vegas police: Suspect dismembered man, put body in barrel for being alleged ‘snitch’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A newly released police report describes a grisly murder that allegedly took place in October, while the suspect faces life in prison if convicted.

Ryan Bentley, 43, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. His next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26. A second suspect, Angelica Hudson, was charged with murder but the charges have since been dropped by the state.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports, officers were called to Palm Street and E. Quail Avenue on Nov. 29 around 1:18 p.m. after human remains were found in a barrel in the area. Police said the victim, identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as 39-year-old Rene Olmos Enriquez Jr., was reported missing on Nov. 3.

The newly released report states the following:

Police learned through witnesses and text messages Bentley believed Enriquez had “snitched” to authorities over the matter of narcotics. Enriquez’s home had been searched by police Oct. 20 and hundreds of grams of meth, heroin and fentanyl were found.

Enriquez was not arrested but treated at a hospital for being under the influence of narcotics. Because he was not arrested, Bentley believed Enriquez was a snitch, the report said.

Bentley told Enriquez he had a “care package” for him and lured the man to Bentley’s own home. There, he told Enriquez he could either be murdered or snort enough fentanyl to kill himself, the report said.

Enriquez chose the latter of the two options and did several lines of fentanyl before he passed out. Bentley saw Enriquez eventually wake up as the man tried to run away and ran into the garage.

Enriquez tried to open the garage door but it had been locked down with zipties. Bentley shot Enriquez and then ran out of the house to a friend’s place for a change of clothes. Police were called to the area for reported gunshots and found Bentley in the area but there was no evidence at the time he was the one who had fired the shots.

Bentley was arrested for narcotics possession and later released. As more evidence emerged, police were able to retrieve text messages from his Facebook page - some of which detailed how when Bentley got home from jail, he dismembered Enriquez’s corpse, doused it in lye and put the remains in a 55-gallon barrel before having friends help load it into a car.

“I need a little help. I either need new saw blades or cash app so I can ride bike to buy some,” read one message from Bentley.

“Bro the [stuff] me and her had to do compared with cartel videos,” and “This fool got raided, didn’t get arrested and is missing. Last place he was going was my pad. But I don’t know [anything].”

One witness told police Bentley’s home had a strong odor of bleach after Enriquez was reported missing.

On Nov. 29, police got a call from a contractor working for Clark County Public Works about an abandoned barrel in the area of East Quail Avenue and Palm Street.

When a worker removed the lid to check for hazardous materials he recognized the stench of decomposing flesh and saw a bottle of bleach inside the barrel. The barrel was also found in an area Bentley had a friend “check on something right around the corner” via a text message.

In the barrel was a human torso missing arms and its head. A tattoo was visible which aligned with photos of Enriquez.

Court records show Bentley was indicted by a grand jury on Jan. 6. He faces an arraignment hearing on Jan. 26.

