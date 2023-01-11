Las Vegas police investigate after firefighters find deceased woman in burning apartment

Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after fire crews located a deceased woman inside a burning apartment on Monday.

According to Las Vegas police, crews from the Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a reported fire in the 3800 block of East Charleston Boulevard at approximately 1:48 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters discovered a woman inside the burning apartment who was suffering from apparent stab wounds. Police said medical personnel pronounced the woman deceased on scene.

An ongoing investigation is being led by LVMPD’s Homicide Section.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call LVMPD at 702-828-3521 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

