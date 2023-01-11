Golden Knights’ Bruce Cassidy named head coach of All-Star Pacific Division team

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Golden Knights’ Bruce Cassidy has been named head coach of the NHL All-Star Pacific Division team.

The 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will be held on Friday, Feb. 3-4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The league said this year’s even will mark the second time in his coaching career that Cassidy has been named to the NHL All-Star Game (2020).

Cassidy will be joined on the team by goalie Logan Thompson as representatives from the Knights.

In addition to Cassidy, former Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer, now of the Dallas Stars, will serve as head coach of the Central Division Team.

