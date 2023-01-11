Forecast Outlook-1/11/22

After an active Tuesday with widespread rain, mountain snow & a few isolated thunderstorms today conditions begin to dry out. We picked up 26 inches of snow up at Lee Canyon over the last 72 hours and operations are back open today.

It is a chilly morning with morning lows noticeably colder in the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll have daytime highs in the mid 50s today with a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

We are entering a drying trend with highs in the mid to upper 50s through Friday afternoon.

Another round of rain moves in late Saturday afternoon and evening. This will keep showers in the forecast through Tuesday next week with high temperatures holding in the mid to upper 50s. Mountain showers will be the most likely Sunday before the potential for widespread rain returns again Monday.

