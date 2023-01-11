Death Valley National Park to be fee-free Monday for MLK Day

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Death Valley National Park says it will join other National Park Service (NPS) sites around the country in offering free entrance to the park on Monday.

According to a news release, the fee-free day is in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The park says that MLK Day, Monday, Jan. 16, will mark the first of five fee-free days in 2023. The remaining free entry days include April 22 (to kick off National Park Week), August 4 (to celebrate the Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act), September 23 (for National Public Lands Day) and November 11 (in honor of Veterans Day).

According to the release, fee-free designation applies to entrance fees only and does not affect fees for camping.

Death Valley advises that the area experienced severe flash flooding in August and September. Most roads in the southern and center of the park have reopened. However, officials say the North Highway and some backcountry roads are still closed until repairs are finished.

All of the park’s lodging and most of the park’s campgrounds are open, the release says.

