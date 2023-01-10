Your library card can now provide free entry to all state parks in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Your library card can now provide free access to all Nevada State Parks.

According to Nevada State Parks, the Library Park Pass pilot program is available at public libraries throughout the state.

As part of the program, those with a library card can enjoy free admission to all 27 state parks in the Silver State.

Nevada State Parks says the goal of the program is to make the state parks “as accessible as possible by providing an opportunity for all populations to access and experience a state park at no cost.”

Details for the program say that each Library Park Pass will cover the day-use entrance fee for one passenger vehicle with a capacity of 8 people or less.

Library card holders can check out the pass for a one-week period at their local public library. The program is available through the entire year.

Wanna explore the outdoors this year? 🏜⛰🌲 We've partnered w/ @NVStateParks to offer Library Park Passes, giving you FREE entry into all of NV's 27 state parks! Info at https://t.co/rCxPwe7tdq. Reserve one at your fave library at https://t.co/xjHxRLuGxW.#CheckOutNVStateParks pic.twitter.com/NQTnC8e8bU — Henderson Libraries (@hendersonlibs) January 9, 2023

Organizers do note that park fees may apply for boating, camping or other specific fees including special programs or tours.

For parks like Mormon Station, Buckland Station and Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, where a museum fee is charged for entrance, the pass will be eligible for access.

The library pass does not include entry into federal, regional or other public lands in the state that are not part the Nevada State Park system. View a list of Nevada State Parks at parks.nv.gov/parks.

For full details on the program, visit: http://parks.nv.gov/about/library-pass

