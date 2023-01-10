Suspect with filed teeth was running ‘gang of rapists,’ sheriff says

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Disturbing new details were released surrounding “serial monster” Michael Barajas and what Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson called his “gang of rapists.”

Barajas, 36, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022 when G.H.O.S.T. operatives rescued a 20-year-old human trafficking victim after she was taken to Hurley Medical Center for a medical emergency.

The week of Thanksgiving 2022, the victim was walking down the street on the east side of Flint after recently being kicked out of her home when Barajas and two other suspects approached her in a yellow Hummer, Swanson said.

He said Barajas offered the victim food, warmth, and a shower.

Barajas then took the victim to a house that was barricaded from the inside and kept her there for three weeks, Swanson said, adding the victim was tied to the bed, sexually assaulted, and trafficked to multiple suspects.

In a press conference on Jan. 10, Swanson said Barajas and his affiliates had kept the victim sedated while this was happening.

The victim had tried to escape on three separate occasions, Swanson said. He said the first two times, the victim was dragged back to the house. The third time was when the victim was rescued from Hurley.

After further investigation into the case, Swanson said Barajas had been building out a gang called the Massad Squad and training people in the organization to find vulnerable females, take them to a location, and use that location as a human trafficking headquarters for other people to come in and sexually assault the victims.

On Jan. 3, another victim of Barajas, who had seen the story in December, found the courage to come forward after nearly 20 years to tell her story, Swanson said.

According to Swanson, the second victim said between the years of 2003 and 2007, when she was 4 to 9-years-old and Barajas was 17 to 19-years old, Barajas would continually sexually assault and threaten her life just as he had done to his 20-year-old victim in December.

The victim was sexually assaulted 100 or more times by Barajas when she was a child, Swanson said.

Swanson said he is sure there are more victims.

Alex Schmidt, the alleged driver of the yellow Hummer that picked up the first victim, is in custody. He has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and sexual assault.

Another suspect, Jojuan Howze, is in custody. He has been charged with four counts of first-degree sexual assault and kidnapping.

Swanson said there are two more suspects outstanding. One goes by the name Lil Ryan, and the other is named Cody Lohrer.

If anyone has any information about these suspects, they should call 911.

