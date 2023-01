LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive is closed Tuesday afternoon.

In a post on Twitter, officials say the Scenic Drive was closed “due to excess water on roads.”

The Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive is closed this afternoon due to excess water on roads. We need this rain, so stay safe & inside 🌨️ — Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) January 10, 2023

“We need this rain, so stay safe & inside,” they added in the post.

