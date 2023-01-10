PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory unveils ‘Year of the Rabbit’ display on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In celebration of the Lunar New Year, the Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip has unveiled its “Year of the Rabbit” display.

According to a news release, the new display, which will be ope through March 4, immerses guests “in a space reflecting peace and tranquility, where Asian culture is celebrated and honored in thoughtful fashion.”

Created by designer Ed Libby, the property says the display “honors the Black Water Rabbit, which signifies deep wisdom and a connection to Earth.”

“We’ve designed a beautiful space of tranquility and cultural enlightenment where we hope guests will gather to usher in the Year of the Black Water Rabbit and embrace the good fortune it will bring,” said Libby. “We look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to enjoy the Conservatory as it delivers a symbol of hope and prosperity for the new year.”

MGM Resorts provided the below by the numbers for the “Year of the Rabbit” display:

45,600 : Flowers used to create the topiary children throughout the show

10,000 : Jewels on the Year of the Rabbit Medallion

6,500 : Plants on display throughout the exhibit

1,065 : Cherry blossom branches on the South Bed tree

88 : I-Ching coins on the gold money tree

70 : Koi fish in the North and South Beds, some second and third-generation fish that were born in the Conservatory

56 : Cloisonne-style cherry blossoms

32 feet : Height of the Year of the Rabbit Medallion

14 feet : Diameter of the Jade Rabbit Moon

17 feet : Height of Caishen, God of Wealth

12 : Number of rabbit representations in the display

4 : Number of hanging jade talisman created with 3D printers

4 : Ding Vessels

2 : Red-crown cranes made of botanical materials

1 : Birdcage with live zebra finches

1: Book of Knowledge

The Bellagio Conservatory is free and open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

