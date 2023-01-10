LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police say a tractor-trailer overturned overnight on the 15 northbound to go to the 215 transition ramp.

According to authorities, the tractor-trailer “was traveling too fast for conditions and overturned.” It had been raining at about 11:30 p.m. Monday when the crash occurred.

The northbound I-15 to eastbound 215 was closed heading toward the airport while crews worked to clear the crash. The northbound to Westbound 215 remained open. However, motorists should expect extended delays using that ramp.

Nevada State Police: Tractor-trailer overturns after ‘traveling too fast for conditions’ (Nevada State Police/Twitter)

Police said the truck was carrying produce and advised that the roadway would reopen once the truck was unloaded and turned upright.

The driver was not injured in the crash, police said.

