MGM Resorts hosting lifeguard hiring event for Las Vegas properties

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International is hosting a hiring event on Saturday as it gears up for swim season at its Las Vegas Strip properties.

The company says it is looking for “engaging and energetic employees” to fill pool lifeguard positions at its properties across the Strip.

According to a news release, the in-person hiring event will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at the MGM Resorts Career Center, located at 840 Grier Drive.

The company says job interviews will be held at the event and in some cases, jobs will be offered on the spot.

Many lifeguard positions with MGM Resorts begin in February and run through early November, according to the release.

Students are encouraged to apply for available summer opportunities, as applicants must be at least 16 years old.

Interested candidates can register and submit applications in advance at careers.mgmresorts.com/poolseason.

