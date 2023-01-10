Man dies after avalanche on Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man died after an avalanche at Mt. Charleston Monday.

U.S. Forest Service confirmed the avalanche happened in a backcountry area of Spring Mountain National Recreation area Jan. 9.

Las Vegas police confirmed the avalanche happened around 12:23 p.m. A man was caught in an avalanche near Mummy Springs Trail on Mt. Charleston. First responders performed CPR for 30 minutes, sources said.

Weather conditions such as wind and sleet on the mountain are making the recovery difficult, police said.

A Lee Canyon spokesperson said they were aware of the incident. The Lee Canyon snow safety team said they closed the upper lifts around 2:40 p.m. Monday due to high water content in the snow, but not as a result of the incident. Lee Canyon said their snow safety team will be doing avalanche mitigation at the resort on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.