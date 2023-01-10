Lee Canyon to be closed Tuesday to conduct ‘snow safety and avalanche mitigation work’

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 10, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lee Canyon has announced that it will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in order to conduct “snow safety and avalanche mitigation work.”

In a post on social media, Lee Canyon says it will be closed “due to the amount of snow safety work that needs to be completed.”

Lee Canyon advised that any pre-purchased date-specific products for today would be automatically refunded.

The closure comes following the death of a hiker on Monday due to an avalanche that happened in a backcountry area of Spring Mountain National Recreation.

Lee Canyon said in an email that the area received 14 inches of snow in the last 24 hours. Forecasters predict another 11 to 17 inches of snow on Tuesday, according to Lee Canyon.

