Las Vegas student died after suffering cardiac arrest while at school, GoFundMe says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas student died after he “unexpectedly” suffered cardiac arrest while at school.

According to a post from Amplus Academy, the student was identified as senior Jordan Brister.

A GoFundMe shared by the school said Brister “suddenly and unexpectedly suffered cardiac arrest while at school with no explanation as to why.”

The GoFundMe says Brister had planned on joining the military after graduating.

“Words cannot express what the Brister family is going through and there will never be enough answers as to why this has happened. He was an amazing kid who loved life to the fullest,” the GoFundMe says.

The passing of Brister comes following the death of a 16-year-old girl who died after she suffered a medical emergency while playing in a flag football game at a school in the south Las Vegas Valley.

