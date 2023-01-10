Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing man last seen Jan. 5

Matthew Kemper
Matthew Kemper(Las Vegas Metroplitan Police Department)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:47 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen on Jan. 5.

According to police, Matthew Kemper, 46, was last seen at about 10:53 a.m. on Jan. 5 near the 11000 block of W. Charleston Boulevard.

Police say Kemper may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

He was last seen driving a grey 2018 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with Utah license plate G325FZ, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111.

