Las Vegas Lights FC to host open soccer tryouts to ‘identify local talent’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Lights FC has announced it will host open tryouts for the soccer team as it looks to “identify local talent.”

According to a news release, the two-day tryout will be held Jan. 28-29. The event is open to players of all ages and backgrounds.

“All interested aspiring professional players are encouraged” to participate, Lights FC said.

To date, the team says nine local players in the Lights’ first five seasons have been on its active roster, according to the release.

For the first time in club history, Lights FC says the open tryouts will offer the chance for players to potentially receive a professional contract or a United Soccer League Academy contract, which is intended for players 21 years or younger who have not previously played collegiately or professionally.

Players signed to Academy Contracts are still eligible to play college soccer in the future, according to the team.

For more information an to register, visit LightsFC.com/Tryout.

