Las Vegas hospital adds more free CPR classes due to rising demand

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Demand to learn CPR is rising across the valley. University Medical Center (UMC) is now offering more free classes in response to that demand.

The medical center’s Healthy Living Institute offers free CPR classes to the community. More classes are now scheduled through the first quarter of the year. The classes offer traditional CPR training, along with specialized training for helping infants and children.

“Cardiac events happen not usually in the hospital, but at home,” says Amy Runge, Clinical Nurse Manager at Healthy Living Institute. “What we do is empower and educate individuals so they know what to do if one of their loved ones, whether it’s their new baby or their father, have a cardiac event at home that they need to do CPR on that person.”

Runge says she thinks the rise in demand comes after stories of cardiac episodes in the media, like the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The next free CPR class is Jan. 23. Click here for more information and to sign up.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.