Guest hits $200K jackpot on video poker machine at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property spent the first weekend of 2023 by hitting a massive jackpot.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner hit a jackpot of $200,000 on a video poker machine at Caesars Palace Las Vegas on Saturday.

The company says the unidentified guest was playing Triple Double Bonus Poker when they received the winning hand of four 2s and a 3.

