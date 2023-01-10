Forecast Outlook-1/10/22

Tuesday will be our most active day with widespread rain and the potential for thunderstorms and thundersnow.

A few scattered showers have already started to fall in the northwest and locations surrounding the Las Vegas Valley. The widespread heavy rain really get rolling around lunch time. A wind Advisory will impact our entire FOX5 viewing area Tuesday at noon until 7pm for SW Wind 20-30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH. Temperatures hold right around 60 for Tuesday. The Winter Storm Warning will continue for the Spring Mountains through 10pm Tuesday night with over a foot of snow possible.

Showers begin to head east Tuesday night with a break in the system Wednesday, but it won’t last long.

We dry out Wednesday into Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s before another storm is forecast to hit our area this upcoming weekend.

Scattered showers will be possible again Sunday. Will fine tune the timing of the storm as we get closer.

