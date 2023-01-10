Fontainebleau Las Vegas names CEO; projected to open late 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long-anticipated hotel project on the Las Vegas Strip has named its president and CEO.

Brett Mufson was named president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas and remains president of Fontainebleau Development. Mufson was part of the development group that re-acquired the property in 2021, along with partner Jeffrey Soffer.

Brett Mufson, CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

“Brett and I have spent years together as partners and he is a brilliant leader whose expertise provides us an extraordinary amount of confidence to build our brand with unparalleled consistency and focus,” Soffer said in a statement. “After years of critical contribution to the overall Fontainebleau Development brand and the building of Las Vegas, we are now poised to successfully run our entry into the Las Vegas market and establish our legacy on the Strip.”

Developers said the project is currently under construction and on track for opening in the fourth quarter of 2023, though an exact date has yet to be announced.

The saga of Fontainebleau has been ongoing and had lots of twists and turns. Originally announced in 2005, the project went bust during the 2008 recession and has sent empty on the Las Vegas Strip ever since, changing ownership hands multiple times. Marriott International had bought the property in 2018 and rebranded it “The Drew” before Fontainebleau Development bought it back, with help of Koch Real Estate Investment, in 2021.

“I’m honored to lead the future of the Fontainebleau brand and take our iconic masterpiece that is Fontainebleau Miami Beach, with its remarkable history, culture, and design and evolve it into the Las Vegas market, one of the most phenomenal cities in the world,” Mufson said in a news release. “As we near our 70th anniversary as a brand, this is a dream opportunity to work with our best-in-class executive team to pioneer and set the stage for a new era of luxury hospitality.”

