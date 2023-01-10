Coroner IDs Las Vegas man who died after avalanche at Mt. Charleston

Road to Mt. Charleston on December 27, 2022
Road to Mt. Charleston on December 27, 2022
By Caitlin Lilly
Jan. 10, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a 32-year-old man who was killed in an avalanche Monday at Mt. Charleston.

According to the coroner’s office, the individual was identified as Punan Zhou, 32, of Las Vegas. His cause and manner of death are still pending as of Tuesday morning.

U.S. Forest Service confirmed Monday that the avalanche happened in a backcountry area of Spring Mountain National Recreation.

Las Vegas police said previously the avalanche happened around 12:23 p.m. A man was caught in an avalanche near Mummy Springs Trail on Mt. Charleston. First responders performed CPR for 30 minutes, sources told FOX5.

Weather conditions such as wind and sleet on the mountain are making the recovery difficult, Las Vegas police said.

18 years ago to the day Monday, an avalanche on Mt. Charleston killed a teenage boy who was snowboarding. The 13-year-old was swept off a ski lift by a wave of snow.

Lee Canyon remained closed on Tuesday as the area conducted “snow safety and avalanche mitigation work.”

