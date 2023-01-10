Brian McKnight announces show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer, Brian McKnight, has announced a one-night-only performance on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, McKnight will return to the stage at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, June 17.

“McKnight will bring his previously sold-out performance,’An Evening with Brian McKnight,’ back to the venue to accommodate fan demand,” the release said.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

