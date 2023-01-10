Brian McKnight announces show on Las Vegas Strip

Brian McKnight
Brian McKnight(Brian McKnight / AEG Presents Las Vegas)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:45 AM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer, Brian McKnight, has announced a one-night-only performance on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, McKnight will return to the stage at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, June 17.

“McKnight will bring his previously sold-out performance,’An Evening with Brian McKnight,’ back to the venue to accommodate fan demand,” the release said.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas restaurant to be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
CES 2023
The biggest tech reveals at CES
Shaq’s Big Chicken to open in southwest Las Vegas with drive-thru
Shaq’s Big Chicken to open in southwest Las Vegas with drive-thru
Seattle eatery Piroshky Piroshky hosting pop-up in Las Vegas
Seattle eatery Piroshky Piroshky hosting pop-up in Las Vegas