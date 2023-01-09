Vigil to be held for Las Vegas teen who died after medical emergency during flag football

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A vigil will be held Wednesday night in honor of a 16-year-old Las Vegas girl who died after she suffered a medical emergency while playing in a flag football game last Thursday night.

The Clark County Coroner’s office identified the teen as Ashari Hughes, 16. She was a sophomore at Desert Oasis High School in the south valley.

Hughes’ father told FOX5 that his daughter was playing flag football Thursday night when she began having chest problems. The girl went to the sidelines to take a break and collapsed.

Her father told FOX5 that Hughes was experiencing ongoing heart problems and the family was consulting with a cardiologist. A doctor had cleared Hughes to play sports, he said, but given the ongoing issues, they were planning on pulling her from sports to evaluate her condition.

Todd Thomson, head coach of the flag football team at Desert Oasis, informed FOX5 that a vigil will be held for Hughes at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The vigil is set to be held on the football field at Desert Oasis, 6600 W. Erie Avenue.

