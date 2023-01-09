Theo Von to host 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Stand-up comedian and podcast host Theo Von is coming to the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, as part of his “Return of the Rat” tour, Von will host two shows at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas this summer.

Von’s Las Vegas shows will be held Friday, June 30 and Sunday, July 2. Both shows are set to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and Theovon.com/tour.

