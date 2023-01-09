Shaq’s Big Chicken to open in southwest Las Vegas with drive-thru

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is expanding his Big Chicken fast casual restaurant with a new Las Vegas location.

According to a news release, the new Big Chicken location will be located at 9595 W. Tropicana Avenue, adjacent to the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley.

The new spot is set to open at 7 a.m. this Thursday, Jan. 12.

The release notes that Shaq’s new location will not only feature the eatery’s first ever drive-thru, but the restaurant will also feature a coffee and breakfast menu.

Developers say the breakfast offerings at the new location include; G.O.A.T (toasted brioche with signature house made scrambled eggs, American cheese, herb mayo and signature Naked Truth crispy fried chicken), Nashville Hot Burrito (Nashville hot spiced crispy chicken, signature house made scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, tots and avocado) and The Tiger (signature house made scrambled eggs on a buttered biscuit topped with cheddar cheese and house made bacon jam).

“The introduction of our breakfast menu is an exciting step for Big Chicken, and it continues to feature subtle references to my own personal journey,” said O’Neal. “As we launch new elements of the business, I’m excited that fans will learn more about me, my family and the meals that shaped us.”

For more information, visit: www.bigchicken.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.