Seattle eatery Piroshky Piroshky hosting pop-up in Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:52 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents will once again be able to satisfy their Piroshky Piroshky cravings a little closer to home when the Seattle eatery holds a pop-up later this month.

According to a news release, diners can place an order for pick up through Jan. 22 at 2 p.m.

Once your order is placed, you will then be able to pick up the items during the event on Jan. 24 at Bad Beat Brewery from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Piroshky Piroshky notes that each item is hand-made and made to order. Items are flash frozen for delivery, the release says.

Founded in Seattle’s iconic Pike Place Market, Piroshky Piroshky has offered hand-crafted Eastern European pastries to loyal diners since 1992. The eatery was once featured on Anthony Bourdrain’s “No Reservations.”

For more information and to place an order, visit: https://piroshkybakery.com/events/las_vegas_nv_01_24_23/

