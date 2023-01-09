Nevada sees fewer fatal crashes in 2022 than 2021, state reports

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The State of Nevada saw slightly fewer fatal crashes in 2022 than in 2021, the office of Traffic Safety reported recently.

According to the data, there were 385 fatalities in 2021, while there were 382 fatalities in 2022, a decrease of .78%

There were a total of 360 crashes in 2021 while in 2022 there was a total of 352 - a decrease of 2.22%.

Clark County was where the vast majority of the crashes occurred - with 236 fatal crashes in 2021 and then 246 fatal crashes in 2022.

In Clark County, fatalities in 2022 for pedestrians were 88, motorcyclists were 54, while bicyclists were 14 deaths - an increase of 180% from 2021.

