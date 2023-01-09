Nevada governor declares propane delivery emergency

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signs executive orders.
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signs executive orders.(Governor's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:10 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada governor has declared an emergency over delays in delivery of propane in the western state.

Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo issued the liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency overnight, saying widespread delays have caused a drop in propane supply as Nevada prepares for another round of winter weather to arrive Sunday.

The governor’s office said given ongoing severe weather conditions, it’s critical that residents have access to adequate propane supplies.

As part of the declaration, Lombardo approved a temporary suspension of motor carrier regulations — specifically the limits on how many hours transport and delivery drivers can be on the road each day. His office said the suspension of the regulations are expected to expedite propane deliveries.

The change will last for 15 days, unless extended by the governor.

The city of Reno and Washoe County have declared their own emergencies ahead of the storm as a way for municipalities to request additional resources and increase staffing.

Over the New Years weekend, thousands of northern Nevada residents lost power due to a long-lasting winter storm. Authorities shut down major highways around Reno and Tahoe that weekend because of reports of vehicle spinouts.

