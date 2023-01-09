Meow Wolf offering adults-only events at Las Vegas Omega Mart attraction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following the success of its first two adults-only events at its Omega Mart attraction, Meow Wolf has announced it will host several 21+ gatherings in January, February and March.

As part of the events, Meow Wolf said previously that its immersive art experience, Omega Mart, “will open its portals exclusively to those old enough to legally drink alcohol in Las Vegas, Earth.”

Attendees will have a chance to explore the supermarket, Factory and Painted Desert “in a grown-up dimension.”

Meow Wolf says guests can grab a Omegarita from Datamosh, if you can find it, and “pull out your ‘Boop’ card to game away without the littles.”

The “Night Shift” events are held on Thursdays in January, February and March, all beginning at 8 p.m. The schedule for the events are as follows:

Thursday, January 12

Thursday, January 26

Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 23

Thursday, March 16

Thursday March 30

Those attending must be 21 and older. Tickets are $39 for Nevada residents, $49 for out of state visitors, and available in advance online.

Omega Mart is located inside Area15 in Las Vegas, 3215 S Rancho Drive.

For more information about Meow Wolf, visit MeowWolf.com.

