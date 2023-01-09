Mars changes its motion this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - After 2023 started off with a bang, things quiet down this week up in the sky.

MARS CHANGES MOTION

The only significant event this week is Mars changing its motion up in the sky. Right now, Mars is moving more westward on a nightly basis relative to other objects in the sky. Wednesday night, that motion changes to an eastward motion on a nightly basis. Mars currently rises up with the Northern Taurus star cluster but starting Wednesday, Mars will start rising up closer and closer to the star Aldebaran and move away from the Northern Taurus and Pleiades star clusters.

GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain 8 minutes of daylight. By January 16th, we will be up to 9 hours and 48 minutes of daylight and down to 14 hours and 12 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises start to move earlier as sunrise moves back one minute to 7:31 am and sunsets will move from 5:12 pm to 5:19 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Jan 9 7:32 am 5:12 pm 9 hrs, 40 mins Jan 10 7:32 am 5:13 pm 9 hrs, 41 mins Jan 11 7:32 am 5:14 pm 9 hrs, 42 mins Jan 12 7:32 am 5:15 pm 9 hrs, 43 mins Jan 13 7:32 am 5:16 pm 9 hrs, 44 mins Jan 14 7:31 am 5:17 pm 9 hrs, 46 mins Jan 15 7:31 am 5:18 pm 9 hrs, 47 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Sat Jan 14, 6:45 pm 2 min 23° 10° above S 23° above SE Sun Jan 15, 6:07 am 2 min 15° 10° above WSW 28° above WSW

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time Third Quarter Moon January 14th, 9:10 pm New Moon January 21st, 3:53 pm First Quarter Moon January 28th, 10:18 am Full Moon February 5th, 1:28 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing. sets in the southwest before 7 pm

Mars: In the eastern sky at sunset, visible most of the night, sets in the northwest after 4:30 am

Jupiter: In the south-southwestern sky at sunset, sets around 11 pm in the west

Saturn: In the southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the western sky before 8 pm.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.