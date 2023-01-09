Limited-edition rum to celebrate Raiders’ first Super Bowl win

Limited-edition rum to celebrate Raiders' first Super Bowl win
Limited-edition rum to celebrate Raiders’ first Super Bowl win(Michael Clemens | Koloa Rum Company and the Raiders.)
By Caitlin Lilly
Jan. 9, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders have partnered with a rum company to produce a limited-edition beverage in honor of the team’s first Super Bowl win.

According to a news release, the Raiders are teaming up with Hawaii’s Koloa Rum Company to create a limited-edition Kauai reserve five-year single-barrel aged rum in celebration of the 45th anniversary of the team’s 1977 Super Bowl win.

The Raiders defeated Minnesota 32-14 on January 9, 1977 to claim the Silver & Black’s first Super Bowl.

The special rum will come with a commemorative bottle and box, the release says.

Only 300 single-barrel bottle and box sets will be sold and are available exclusively in Nevada. the team said.

“The Raiders thank the Koloa Rum Company for recognizing and honoring our first of three World Championship victories with this commemorative product release,” said Raiders President, Sandra Douglass Morgan. “We look forward to continuing to partner with Koloa to celebrate the rich history of the Silver and Black.”

Those interested in purchasing the special rum can do so for $159.99 at Lee’s Discount Liquor located at 4230 S. Rainbow Boulevard, and several bars and restaurants such as Fuhu at Resorts World, the release said.

For more information, visit https://koloarum.com.

