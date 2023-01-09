Las Vegas police say suspect arrested after man stabbed to death during fight

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in November.

According to a news release, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 700 block of North 11th Street at about 6:36 p.m. on Nov. 23 in response to a stabbing.

Arriving officers located an unresponsive male inside an apartment who was suffering from apparent stab wounds, police said. The victim was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation indicates that the victim and the suspect, later identified as Jeremy Garrett, 36, were in a physical altercation. At some point during the fight, police said the victim was stabbed.

The suspect fled prior to police arriving, LVMPD said.

Police said Garrett was arrested on Jan. 6 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

