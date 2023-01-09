Las Vegas police say man shot, killed during argument in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed during an argument Friday night.

According to a news release, officers were dispatched to a mobile home park near the 800 block of North Lamb Boulevard at about 11:58 p.m. Friday in response to multiple calls advising of a shooting.

Arriving officers located a man, sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

The investigation indicates that the victim had been in an argument with another man, later identified by Theodore Pafundi, 38. Police say the argument escalated and Pafundi produced a firearm and shot the victim.

Arriving officers located Pafundi and he was taken into custody without incident, LVMPD said. Pafundi was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked open murder.

The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

