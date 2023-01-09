Las Vegas man faces 3rd murder charge after allegedly stabbing 5 homeless people

Christopher Martell
Christopher Martell(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:24 PM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man arrested in September 2022 in connection to four separate stabbings of homeless people is now suspected in a fifth case, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Christopher Martell, 33, is the primary suspect in another stabbing that happened on Feb. 15, 2022 at around 7 a.m., according to police.

Police responded to the 4400 block of South Escondido Street for a report of a sick or injured male.

Police found a man laying on the sidewalk suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martell was announced as the suspect Monday. Martell has been in custody at the Clark County Detention Center since Sept. 21 when he was arrested and charged with two unrelated homicides. He now faces three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, according to police.

