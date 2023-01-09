Las Vegas police look for vehicle in New Year’s Eve homicide

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 9, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a vehicle that was believed to have been used in a homicide on New Year’s Eve.

According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 12:25 a.m. on Dec. 31, officers responded to calls of a vehicle that had collided with a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive.

Police say arriving officers located an adult male victim inside a vehicle who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

Through the investigation, Las Vegas police have located photos of the possible suspect vehicle. According to police, the vehicle is a four-door sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with any informationon the suspect vehicle or has informationabout this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

